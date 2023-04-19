Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on I-20 West in downtown Atlanta

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on I-20 WB in downtown Atlanta.
A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on I-20 WB in downtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning on I-20 West in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a person struck by a vehicle on westbound I-20 near the Downtown Connector just before 6 a.m. and confirmed one fatality.

No other information has been released at this time.

All lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says
I-75 North back open in Cobb County after fatal multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Hockey fans hopeful for new arena in Forsyth County
Morehouse School of Medicine
Morehouse College keynote speaker is the first Black Governor of Maryland
An image of a proposed event venue in South Forsyth County, GA.
Planned arena in Forsyth County provides hope for metro hockey fans
Georgia Drag Performer
Drag performance in one Georgia county forced to cancel over public criticism