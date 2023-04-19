Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on I-20 West in downtown Atlanta
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning on I-20 West in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a person struck by a vehicle on westbound I-20 near the Downtown Connector just before 6 a.m. and confirmed one fatality.
No other information has been released at this time.
All lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
