Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on I-20 West in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning on I-20 West in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a person struck by a vehicle on westbound I-20 near the Downtown Connector just before 6 a.m. and confirmed one fatality.

BREAKING: All lanes blocked on I-20 WB at Spring street. Avoid this area. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/jTbg94vP47 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) April 19, 2023

No other information has been released at this time.

All lanes reopened just before 9 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

