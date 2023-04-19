Planned arena in Forsyth County provides hope for metro hockey fans

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rick Cawston is what you would call a diehard hockey fan.

“I work around the sport of hockey,” Cawston said. “I grew up playing here.”

He’s a college student by day and a hockey player by night.

“I usually play defense, but I’ve found myself to be a very good forward lately,” he said.

Because during the time in between, he’s found himself shooting for a much larger goal: getting an NHL team back to Atlanta via a grassroots social media campaign, “NHL to Atlanta.”

Cawston has his work cut out for him. The two previous teams in the city, the Flames and Thrashers, bailed to Canada. Cawston was in grade school when the Thrashers relocated.

“At first, it was a sense of denial and eventually turned into anger,” Cawston recalled. “Almost like the five stages of grief.”

On Monday, a sliver of NHL light showed upon Atlanta for the first time in decades with the announcement of “The Gathering,” a planned entertainment district in South Forsyth County with an arena that could house an NHL team.

Local hockey broadcaster Todd Corder sees it as an inevitable step to bringing fans to games.

“Not only are you going to a game now, but you’re having an experience,” Corder explained. “That’s what the fans want. Times have changed. They’re building in an area where 85% of their season ticket base is.”

And not fighting rush-hour traffic is a boon for traveling to 30+ games per season.

Still, questions linger. Can the third time be the charm? Will the NHL roll the dice?

“There’s a thirst; there’s a knowledge for hockey here now,” Corder said. “I don’t think it was there the first two times.”

Cawston agreed, adding that the area’s rapid growth has played a role in the yearning for an NHL team.

“The metro area has almost doubled in size since the Thrashers arrived here in 1999,” Cawston said.

But plans are just that... plans. And Cawston says only action will help move an NHL team where the rest of America is already moving.

“It’s still an onus on the fans to show that we support this and we want this,” he said. “Right now, I see it as a huge step in the right direction for us.”

