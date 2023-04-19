Police launch private camera registry to help keep DeKalb Co. safer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) is asking residents and businesses to help keep the community safe by listing their private security cameras in a registry.

The Connect DeKalb County Initiative gives private residents and business owners the ability to register their cameras in an online portal accessible only by DKPD to create a map of the location of private cameras.

Participation in the program allows DKPD to request permission to obtain video footage that may be related to an incident that has occurred.

Participants may choose between two levels of camera integration:

Level One: Participants register their cameras with DKPD which enables investigators to know a camera is present at a location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur.

“We won’t have access to it. We won’t see anything. We will only receive whatever you send us,” DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos explained. “If there’s a crime in your area, you would receive an email or phone call from us letting us know that you could provide some assistance by looking into your camera and seeing if you see anything suspicious.”

The next option is slightly different and would grant police around-the-clock surveillance access.

Level Two: Participants have the option to voluntarily integrate their camera system allowing DKPD direct access to the camera feed. Integration is opt-in and subscription-based, which allows 24-hour access to recorded footage/real-time streaming.

DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos says the level two “integration” option is more targeted toward business owners.

“If there is a robbery in progress at one of these gas stations, we literally can pull the information up on our phones or even on our computers and see what’s happening real-time,” Ramos said. “This will allow us to know what we’re walking into before we actually get there. Sometimes when you get there and a crime has been committed, the suspect is long gone. But if you’re able to pull that camera up and see, you can provide a description before you even arrive.”

Mary Grace Dunn lives in DeKalb and recently purchased a Ring doorbell to install at her house after having a baby.

“We thought it would be a good idea to install one just so that that way if anyone comes to the door or anything like that, we have a way to check before we actually walk up to the door to see who it is,” Dunn said.

While some DeKalb neighbors told Atlanta News First they would be hesitant to opt into this program for security reasons, Dunn says she would happily share videos with law enforcement.

“If there’s any way that I can help my community by giving the police department any information I have through my Ring camera, I’ll hand that over in a second,” Dunn said.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit connectdekalbcounty.org to learn more and to register their camera.

For more information, call 770-724-7435.

