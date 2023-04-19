Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

State agents seize more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in black-market pot bust

Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution...
Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution center.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma recently seized thousands of pounds of marijuana amid an investigation into a black-market operation.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, it has been investigating multiple farms transporting marijuana to an Oklahoma City warehouse.

Officials said the marijuana was being repackaged into camera equipment boxes and shipped to New York and New Jersey.

“Over the past two years, we have shut down more than 800 farms and arrested over 200 individuals,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

The agency reported that agents seized over 7,000 pounds of marijuana from a semi-truck trailer on April 14 as part of its ongoing investigation.

“It’s our agency’s commitment to target and dismantle criminal organizations,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

A teacher in South Carolina has been fired after reportedly distributing inappropriate and...
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’ content to students, district says
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Biden pans McCarthy’s debt plan as ‘huge cuts’ to Americans
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Polls open for voting in Mableton, Clayton County special election runoffs
After Tuesday runoffs, Mableton will have its first set of city leaders
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured