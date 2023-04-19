Task force on controversial Atlanta police training center meets for first time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first meeting of the South River Forest and Public Safety Training Center task force happened Wednesday outside of the Fulton County Courthouse.

The 40-person committee is part of an effort by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to seek community input and expert recommendations on the development of the DeKalb County facility, coined by critics as “Cop City.”

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our vital public safety needs and establish the largest park the City of Atlanta would own,” Mayor Dickens said in a statement. “I want the community at the head of the table, sharing their expertise and aspirations. I look forward to receiving recommendations that will continue to inform the training center and the parks, trails, and community spaces our communities can be proud of.”

The task force is assigned to a specific subgroup to study and make recommendations in four areas:

Parks & Green Space

Visioning, Memorializing, and Repurposing the Former Atlanta Prison Farm Site

Sustainability and Resilience

Police, Fire, and E-911 Training Curriculum

