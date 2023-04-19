Teachers at Marietta city schools to receive salary increase in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teachers in Marietta City schools are set to receive a salary bump during the next fiscal year in 2023-2024, according to Marietta officials.

According to officials, the raise is one part of the budget and “demonstrates the district’s unwavering commitment to supporting and retaining quality educators and staff.

“This competitive salary increase will allow us to attract, retain, and reward top-tier talent within our district,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera, “It’s this kind of investment in our employees that not only ensures we remain at the forefront of providing a high-quality education for our students but also why we really are special, different, and better.”

This salary increase includes the $2,000 raise for teachers who are approved by Governor Brian Kemp.

