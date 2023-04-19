Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Teachers at Marietta city schools to receive salary increase in 2023

Prattville Primary School teacher inspiring next generation of educators
Prattville Primary School teacher inspiring next generation of educators
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teachers in Marietta City schools are set to receive a salary bump during the next fiscal year in 2023-2024, according to Marietta officials.

According to officials, the raise is one part of the budget and “demonstrates the district’s unwavering commitment to supporting and retaining quality educators and staff.

“This competitive salary increase will allow us to attract, retain, and reward top-tier talent within our district,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera, “It’s this kind of investment in our employees that not only ensures we remain at the forefront of providing a high-quality education for our students but also why we really are special, different, and better.”

This salary increase includes the $2,000 raise for teachers who are approved by Governor Brian Kemp.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

Woman killed near busy Atlanta intersection
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Mableton elects first-ever mayor, city council
Henry County Jail
NAACP to help ‘eligible’ Henry County inmates register to vote
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Investigators identify remains of Atlanta business owner who disappeared