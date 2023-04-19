Teens lead police on two separate chases in stolen vehicles

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after leading police on a brief chase overnight.

Walton Police say they were chasing two separate stolen vehicles when one vehicle drove off the road and caught fire on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lithonia. The two 16-year-olds who were in that car were taken to the hospital with injuries to the lower half of their body.

The second vehicle crashed into a power pole and went into the wood line about a mile down from the first vehicle on Pleasant Hill Road. It is unclear at this time how many people were in the second vehicle and if there were any arrests or injuries.

Two teenagers are in the hospital after leading authorities on a brief police chase. (Atlanta News First)

DeKalb Police assisted Walton Police during the chase.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.