Wanted man and woman arrested at Clayton County apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of Levon Allen’s elite Blackhawk team arrest a wanted man in Clayton County.

While patrolling Tara Wood’s apartments in Clayton County the Blackhawk team spotted Dequavious Booker, who was wanted for reckless conduct.

According to officials when Booker saw them, he ran and they spotted him with a handgun. He doubled back and went into an apartment where he was arrested without incident. The gun he had was stolen, so Booker was charged with a stolen weapon as well as fleeing the police.

In the same apartment was Arnica Turner, she was also arrested without incident for an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct.

Officials stated, “With one less handgun in our community, Booker and Turner are now our guests at the Clayton County jail.”

