Woman reported missing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta have asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing.

Officials say Dana Nelson was last seen on foot near her home in the area of Honeysuckle Lane.

Officials have not released her age or how long she has been missing.

Nelson is 5-foot-6 inches tall and she is known to “frequent the areas of Second Avenue.

If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts, contact 911 immediately or the Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2494.

