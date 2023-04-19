Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman reported missing in Atlanta

Photo of missing woman Dana Nelson
Photo of missing woman Dana Nelson(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta have asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing.

Officials say Dana Nelson was last seen on foot near her home in the area of Honeysuckle Lane.

Officials have not released her age or how long she has been missing.

Nelson is 5-foot-6 inches tall and she is known to “frequent the areas of Second Avenue.

If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts, contact 911 immediately or the Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2494.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says

Latest News

Big Dog Barbell workout
Weight lifters with disabilities breaking barriers in Georgia
Marine Corps Recruit Noah Evans
Marine Corp recruit, Decatur resident dies during physical fitness test
EV charging stations
Automotive students at Atlanta Public Schools turn their focus to EV technology
A Phoenix abortion clinic has developed a way for patients who wish to abort a pregnancy by...
Impact of delayed abortion pill ruling on Georgia women