Woman shot, killed near busy southwest Atlanta intersection

A woman was found fatally shot near a shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta late Tuesday night.
A woman was found fatally shot near a shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta late Tuesday night.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting late Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta.

Officers say a woman was found shot and killed at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW near Holmes Plaza across from Wendy’s.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

