1 person injured in shooting at Popeyes in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is recovering in the hospital after someone shot at them at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County.

Police responded to a person shot call just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night at 2578 Candler Road (Popeyes) in Decatur.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

