Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Georgia woman signs $16k for two walk-in showers
$16k for bath remodel and vacation, Ga. woman regrets signing the contract
Mugshot photo of Ashton James Green and Destiny Celestine.
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

The scene of a truck vs. train crash overnight near downtown Decatur was cleared by 2 a.m.
Train collides with truck overnight in DeKalb County
A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Robert Louis Singletary after he allegedly shot three...
Police seek suspect who opened fire on neighbors, hitting 6-year-old, father
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Fulton County courtroom evacuated during YSL trial, officials say
Specialists say his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is a direct blow at a...
Health Minute: Damar Hamlin cleared to play after heart arrest
Much of the rhetoric is political posturing ahead of the deadline to raise the debt limit...
US economy moves forward post-pandemic as Biden, McCarthy skirmish over debt ceiling