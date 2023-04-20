On 4/20, how well do you know Georgia’s cannabis laws?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s marijuana laws are a patchwork of varying ordinances with differing degrees of punishment. But while the state may still be far off from seeing the legal use of recreational marijuana, Georgia could be getting close to establishing the use of a medicinal form of marijuana that’s proven beneficial to patients with all sorts of ailments.

THC oil, a liquid form of the compound in marijuana that is responsible for psychoactive effects, is nearing approval for medicinal users in the Peach State.

The oil is derived from the plant form of cannabis that most people are familiar with but can be a much more potent form of medicine for patients suffering from neurological disorders, seizures, post-traumatic stress disorder, and even Alzheimer’s.

In 2019, a seven-member commission was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston to craft regulations and license cannabis producers

Then in 2021, the GA Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, or GMCC, announced six winners from a pool of nearly 70. Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve GA, Inc. won Class 1 Production Licenses. FFD GA Holdings, Theratrue Georgia LLC, Natures GA LLC, and Treevana Remedy Inc. were awarded Class 2 Licenses. A Class 1 license allows growth facilities up to 100,000 square feet; a Class 2 permit allows facilities up to 50,000 square feet.

For patients and families who’ve seen results from THC oil use, the prospect of it finally being attainable in the state is an exciting one.

“It was life-changing,” said Sebastien Cotte, whose son Jagger suffers from a rare and incurable neurological disease. “We were able to reduce his seizures from anywhere from 10 to 15 a day to two to three a day.”

But even for families like Cotte’s, who have members that have seen vast improvements with the help of THC oil, it’s still a risky decision. Georgia’s laws still technically don’t allow for the sale of marijuana in any form, so Cotte is taking a chance simply by doing what he feels is best for his son.

“We do what we can, we get it from friends, we get it any way we can possibly get it,” he said. “I’m always going to give it to Jagger. I know he’s alive because of cannabis today so I’m not going to stop giving it to him, but it’s extremely difficult.”

Because marijuana use – recreational or medicinal – is not federally legal, decisions on laws are left up to individual states. Georgia leaves the decisions up to individual counties and municipalities and what’s left is a patchwork of rules and regulations.

“It is piecemeal,” said attorney Valarie Valdepena. “So you could be in certain areas and just get a slap on the wrist and in another area, you could get a felony for the same amount. So it really depends on who is enforcing it.”

Valdepena is the executive director of the Atlanta chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML. She’s frustrated for families who have been waiting nearly a decade for the THC oil program to officially launch.

“We have had laws on the books saying that medical marijuana oil is legal, however, there has been no way to actually legally get that,” she said. “There are laws on the books saying that there’s a medical program, but there is no medical program in effect yet. We’re slowly inching our way there.”

Georgians have shown a growing appetite for expanded access to marijuana. A poll conducted by the University of Georgia and commissioned by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that 53% of respondents believe marijuana should be legal for adults in Georgia. That number is up from 46% when the same poll was conducted in 2017.

Another poll released by CBS News on Thursday asked people if their opinions of friends and family would change if that person used marijuana. 67% of people said their opinion wouldn’t change, 26% said they would think worse of that person, and 7% of people said they would have a more favorable opinion of that person.

Harsher laws surrounding marijuana possession also lead to inequities in the criminal justice system. Valdepena says the effects on people’s lives even after an arrest for possession of small amounts of cannabis can be devastating in states where it’s illegal.

“Once you have a conviction, housing becomes an issue, school loans become an issue, you have that on your record, nobody wants to hire you,” she said. “They don’t care what it’s for.”

“We’re talking about lives, we’re talking about people’s lives,” added Cotte, who had a message for lawmakers. “If they were affected on a day-to-day basis the way I am affected because of my son – like thousands of other parents are affected – they would definitely go faster. But they don’t see it as we see it.”

“They always tell us, ah we do the best we can, but that’s not true,” Cotte went on. “There’s no way you do the best you can and it takes ten years to get access. Come on, I’m not going to buy that.”

