Actress Gabrielle Dennis on new show ‘The Big Door Prize’ on Apple TV+

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gabrielle Dennis is an American actress and comedian, known for her roles as Cass in the new Apple TV+ show “The Big Door Prize” which is a story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone’s true potential.

Soon, residents start changing jobs, rethinking relationships, and questioning long-held beliefs.

Dennis is an Ohio native, best known for her roles in All American, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Underground, and The Game on BET.

