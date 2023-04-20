Atlanta Cookbook Author Natalie Keng on National Picnic Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday, April 23 is National Picnic Day, and Atlanta-based Sauce Maven Natalie Keng, who has a cookbook coming out June 6, will whip up some fun fusion food for the perfect picnic.

“Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea” is a culmination of Natalie’s Asian heritage and a Southern upbringing.

Natalie’s 100 recipes celebrate inclusivity and diversity at the dinner table with the best of differing cultures, cooking styles, and comfort foods.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.