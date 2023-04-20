Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Cookbook Author Natalie Keng on National Picnic Day

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday, April 23 is National Picnic Day, and Atlanta-based Sauce Maven Natalie Keng, who has a cookbook coming out June 6, will whip up some fun fusion food for the perfect picnic.

“Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea” is a culmination of Natalie’s Asian heritage and a Southern upbringing.

Natalie’s 100 recipes celebrate inclusivity and diversity at the dinner table with the best of differing cultures, cooking styles, and comfort foods.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
‘MotelX’
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Georgia woman signs $16k for two walk-in showers
$16k for bath remodel and vacation, Ga. woman regrets signing the contract

Latest News

Big Dog Barbell workout
Weight lifters with disabilities breaking barriers in Georgia
Village Skatepark ATL
Atlanta skatepark becomes community center, offers classes to riders
Atlanta skatepark seeks to build life skills in riders
Midland Ice Cream Social
Inclusive ice cream cart fostering opportunities for disabled adults