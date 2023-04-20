Authorities search for escaped inmate worker in Covington County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sherriff’s Office is searching for Tyler Morgan who escaped while working at the Covington Police Department facility. The inmate worker escaped in an unmarked police car, according to deputies.

Officials say Tyler Morgan is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has visible tattoos on his right arm.

If you know of Tyler Morgan’s whereabouts or have seen grey Ford Crown Victoria patrol vehicles, please call 911.

