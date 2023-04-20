Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Protestor Manuel Teran had at least ‘57 gunshot wounds,’ family responds

New autopsy report released of protestor killed near future site of Atlanta Public Training Center in January
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran(Gabe Eisen)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The autopsy report on the death of a protestor at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been released, according to DeKalb County Medical Examiner officials.

The autopsy of Manuel Teran has been released revealing that Teran had at least 57 gunshot wounds.

Atlanta News First obtained a copy of the report from the family attorney of Teran.

“We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body,” said Manuel Paez Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran. While the autopsy report provides additional information, it does not bring the family closer to the answers they seek.”

A previous private autopsy report released in February said that Teran was shot “at least 13 times.”

“We cannot even begin to determine what happened on the morning of January 18 until the GBI releases its investigation,” says family attorney Brian Spears.

Teran was killed at the site, which critics call “Cop City,” when Georgia State Patrol Troopers were clearing the site on Jan. 18.

The future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months. Critics and protesters claim the southwest Atlanta location of the so-called “Cop City” will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

Supporters of the Stop Cop City movement allege the person shot by law enforcement was a protestor.

The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Activists and protesters say they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.

View the autopsy report below:

Autopsy report of Manuel Teran

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says

Latest News

Police sirens
Fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta under investigation
Bibb County Sheriff's Office photo of man arrested for vehicular homicide
Man wanted in connection to vehicular homicide arrested in Bibb County
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Crash involving ‘train and utility trailer’ under investigation in Acworth