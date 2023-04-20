Positively Georgia
Cobb County school district responds to middle school threat

Cobb County School District school bus drivers could get a pay raise
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County School District responds to reports of a threat to JJ Daniel Middle School.

According to officials, several months ago, a student made a deplorable decision and posted a threatening message on social media. School administration and the Cobb County School District Police took action and found no real threat.

The campus remains secure, and students and staff are safe.

The school officials strongly encourage students, staff, and parents to report safety concerns to the District’s Tipline.

