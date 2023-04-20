Data shows Georgia’s air quality is improving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The quality of our air can impact some of the most vulnerable people with breathing conditions like asthma or COPD. Polluted air can cause difficulty breathing or even turn deadly.

Traffic is the number one cause of pollution in Georgia, behind farming, and power plants.

Researchers at Environment Georgia estimate poor air quality kills 9,000 Georgians each year. For the last 3 decades, atmospheric scientist Michael Chang has been voicing concerns about pollution impacting Georgians.

“We’d see this big air mass just descend over the state over large metropolitan areas and stay there for day after day after day,” said Chang.

Environmental Georgia found at least 10 places in Georgia with elevated pollution and ozone levels. The worst city in our state is Augusta, followed by Albany, Northwest Georgia, Middle Georgia, and Atlanta.

Chang said many federal programs helped change the air quality in Georgia, including The Clean Air Act, electrification of cars, and cities implementing cleaner options like solar panels.

Data released earlier this week but the American Lung Association shows that Atlanta has improved over the years. Fulton County earned its first passing grade for air quality based on the report.

“We are going to have to enact even tighter controls and take additional measures to improve air quality,” said Chang.

