Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Data shows Georgia’s air quality is improving

Traffic is the number one cause of pollution in Georgia, behind farming, and power plants.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The quality of our air can impact some of the most vulnerable people with breathing conditions like asthma or COPD. Polluted air can cause difficulty breathing or even turn deadly.

Traffic is the number one cause of pollution in Georgia, behind farming, and power plants.

Researchers at Environment Georgia estimate poor air quality kills 9,000 Georgians each year. For the last 3 decades, atmospheric scientist Michael Chang has been voicing concerns about pollution impacting Georgians.

“We’d see this big air mass just descend over the state over large metropolitan areas and stay there for day after day after day,” said Chang.

Environmental Georgia found at least 10 places in Georgia with elevated pollution and ozone levels. The worst city in our state is Augusta, followed by Albany, Northwest Georgia, Middle Georgia, and Atlanta.

Chang said many federal programs helped change the air quality in Georgia, including The Clean Air Act, electrification of cars, and cities implementing cleaner options like solar panels.

Data released earlier this week but the American Lung Association shows that Atlanta has improved over the years. Fulton County earned its first passing grade for air quality based on the report.

“We are going to have to enact even tighter controls and take additional measures to improve air quality,” said Chang.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
‘MotelX’
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: Fletcher’s Place scores 51; Hudson Grille earns 100
George Christian, the Habersham County District Attorney, is tasked with determining if any...
Habersham County District Attorney to take over ‘Cop City’ shooting investigation
Georgia’s marijuana laws are a patchwork of varying ordinances with differing degrees of...
On 4/20, how well do you know Georgia’s cannabis laws?
Plastic bags at the store
South Fulton city leader wants to ban all plastic