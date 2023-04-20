Deadly shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway Thursday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call just before 6 a.m. at Flipper Temple Apartments on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace NW.

Police confirm one person was shot dead at the location.

Investigators are at the scene speaking with possible witnesses. No suspect description has been provided at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

