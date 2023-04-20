Positively Georgia
Fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta under investigation

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second fatal shooting near a busy stretch of road in southwest Atlanta in less than 24 hours.

Atlanta police officials confirmed that a male died from a gunshot wound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officers say a person was found shot and killed around 10:42 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW near Holmes Plaza on Tuesday evening.

Officials have not released the identity of the fatal shooting victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

