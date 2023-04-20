Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful day, but changes are around the corner

More sunshine and 80s this afternoon, rain returns Friday night
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Cutter Martin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

If you enjoyed yesterday, you’ll love today just as much.

We will have another afternoon full of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

Another Air Quality alert is in place today, so if you have respiratory issues such as asthma, limit time outdoors this afternoon.

Tonight, lows will drop near 60 ahead of a mainly dry Friday.

Friday will start sunny and beautiful, but clouds build through the day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

If you plan on staying out late Friday evening, past 10 pm, showers are possible ahead of our cold front, so keep the rain coat handy.

Saturday is a First Alert for early morning rain, which should clear by 11 am.

Behind the front, it will be breezy and beautiful for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

We kick off the week mild, but we are watching next Wednesday as another weather system could bring widespread, cool rain.

Sunshine and low 80s
Sunshine and low 80s(Atlanta News First)
Lows will drop near 60
Lows will drop near 60(Atlanta News First)
Showers roll in ahead of a cold front tomorrow night.
Showers roll in ahead of a cold front tomorrow night.(Atlanta News First)
First Alert Saturday for morning rain
First Alert Saturday for morning rain(Atlanta News First)
Warm and mainly dry through Friday. Rain returns Saturday morning and again by mid week.
Warm and mainly dry through Friday. Rain returns Saturday morning and again by mid week.(Atlanta News First)

