First Alert Forecast | Scattered rain returns as we usher in this weekend!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunshine and warm temperatures rule the forecast for another 36-hours, or so, ahead of a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Under wall-to-wall sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon. It’ll be warmest between 3 and 5 p.m. The forecast remains dry, with low humidity. Plan on just a few wispy clouds streaming in through the afternoon. If you plan on spending any significant amount of time outside, put on the sunscreen.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for all of Metro Atlanta today. Sensitive groups should avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the warmest time of day; roughly between lunch and dinner-time.

FIRST ALERT | Rain, and possibly a few storms, arrive Friday night into Saturday morning...

The forecast remains similar through Friday afternoon; a few more clouds, a bit more humid and seasonably warm. The forecast remains dry through the evening commute. A chance of rain increases a bit after sunset. Scattered showers and storms are most-likely after 10 p.m. A chance of wet weather lingers through 8 a.m., or so, Saturday morning. Wet weather quickly shuts off during the day Saturday.

Cooler, breezy and sunny weather rules the rest of the weekend forecast. The next chance of rain, and possibly much cooler air, arrives heading into the middle of next week.

Have a great rest of your week,

Cutter

