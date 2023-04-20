Gwinnett County students get sick after drug-infused drink brought to school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents in Gwinnett County say they are concerned about a letter emailed to them Thursday afternoon.

According to Principal Chris Bess, a student encouraged several classmates to drink a soda that had been tainted with drug-infused candy.

In the letter to parents, which was obtained by Atlanta News First, Shiloh Middle School says a student is facing disciplinary consequences and could face criminal charges.

The school says the students, who did not know the drink was tainted, got sick and required medical attention.

In the letter, Bess says the well-being of students and staff is a top priority and assured parents and guardians the student will face maximum disciplinary consequences.

Shiloh Middle School says bringing illegal drugs to school and encouraging others to consume them without their knowledge is a violation of their student conduct code.

The message to parents went on to say as the school addresses this incident, they are asking that parents and guardians check student’s belongings before they leave for school to ensure they don’t have anything inappropriate or illegal.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.

