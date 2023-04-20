Positively Georgia
Police investigation underway at apartment complex in northwest Atlanta

One Riverside Apartments shooting
One Riverside Apartments shooting(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway of a person shot call at an apartment complex Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Police say they responded to a call around 6 a.m. Thursday of a person shot at 2030 Main St at the One Riverside apartment complex.

The scene is isolated to one townhome in the complex and police are currently investigating the incident, as there is no further information released at this time.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of main street in northwest Atlanta.

