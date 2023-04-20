Hollywood writers’ strike threatens Georgia’s $4B film, TV industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A potential writers’ strike is threatening Georgia’s $4 billion dollar a year film and TV industry. Writers Guild members authorized a strike if a new contract isn’t reached in the next eleven days.

“It is a bonus for sure,” said Teresa Breckenridge, owner of Silver Skillet.

Breckenridge’s relationship with the TV and film industry began back in the late 1980′s, when Atlanta’s courtship with Hollywood was just budding.

Over the decades since, she’s witnessed dozens of TV shows and movies use her family run diner, the Silver Skillet as their backdrop. The 14th Street breakfast and lunch spot itself becoming a tourist destination.

“They’re excited about it, they bring their friends in and say, this is where Clint Eastwood sat, this is where that was filmed,” said Breckenridge.

The Georgia film industry is booming.

According to the governor’s office, 2022 was a chart-topping year as the film and television industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia alone.

“I mean you’ve got everything from the minute a plane ticket is bought to fly here, hotel room, food, the locations they choose, the actors themselves, all the extras. And then you have the electrical, the sound, the costumes. It just goes on and on,” said Breckenridge.

Increasingly, shows and movies shot in Georgia are for streaming services like Netflix or Amazon. Fair pay for streaming projects is at the heart of the negotiations and strike threat.

“A strike is a brutal thing, not something we think about lightly at all,” said David A Gordon, WGA Negotiating Committee, in an interview with CBS News.

Breckenridge and other Atlanta business owners are closely watching as the Writers Guild of America is currently in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which says their goal is to reach a “fair and reasonable agreement.”

So far, talks have stalled, and the deadline for a new contract is May 1, 2023.

“The unfortunate nature of our business is that everything that the Writers Guild has achieved minimum compensation, pension and health benefits, residuals have all come from either a strike or the real threat of one,” said Gordon.

The last time the WGA went on strike was 2007, and it lasted 100 days.

“We need these people to keep this industry going,” said Breckenridge.

Atlanta News First reached out to the WGA East, which represents writers in Georgia. They did not immediately respond with a comment.

