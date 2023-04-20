Man wanted in connection to vehicular homicide arrested in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers and K-9 deputies from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office worked together with Upson County Sheriff’s Office officials to locate and arrest a man wanted for vehicular homicide.

According to officials, the man was wanted for DUI-related offenses and he was wanted out of Catoosa County on multiple charges.

Officials have not released the name or age of the man or details on where or when the “vehicular homicide occurred.”

