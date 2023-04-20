Positively Georgia
Marietta City Schools adopt new crisis canine

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Marietta City Schools has adopted a new crisis canine to check in on students on campus.

“He’s one of the staff members. So when he’s walking in with officer hill, you will hear pretty much everyone say, ‘Barney! Good morning Barney! Good afternoon Barney!’ So, that’s really really exciting,” said Alex Soto, the principal of Park Street Elementary.

Barney is a specially bred and trained crisis response canine that will be making the rounds throughout Marietta City Schools with School Resource Officer Paul Hill.

“There’s just things that Barney can do that no human can do. And he’s able to reach these kids without saying a word,” said Hill.

Barney’s training is a step above an emotional support dog or a therapy pet.

“Barney is safe. Sometimes we can’t always express how we feel to another human being. That’s not good or bad, that’s just sometimes the way it is. But this wonderful animal who has been trained to empathize and to just become a snuggle bug, it’s easy for someone to feel safe,” said Soto.

He’s trained to respond to humans’ emotional needs and react accordingly. So far, Barney has done everything from helping a student get to class to winding down a temper tantrum.

“You can see what would take 30 minutes to an hour in a matter of five or ten minutes we can see a student de-escalate emotionally, physically, and we can get the student back to a place where he or she can self-regulate,” said Soto.

“Sometimes he can be a reading buddy, when a student has trouble reading, they may not want to read out loud and so he jumps up on the couch,” said Hill. “We have students in our classrooms go into crisis...Barney walks in and he does what Barney does.”

Barney has only been on the clock for two weeks and has done four de-escalations and has stopped three meltdowns from happening.

