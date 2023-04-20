Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 at Northside Drive, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a motorcyclist and a state government vehicle is causing traffic delays at I-75 SB at Northside Drive.

Officials said the motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a DOT H.E.R.O. unit. No other details have been released at this time including the condition of the driver in the state government vehicle.

Our Atlanta News First chopper is on the scene to provide an aerial view of the area.

We will update this story when more information is provided to our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.