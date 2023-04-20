Man found shot in DeKalb shopping center, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was found shot near a DeKalb County shopping center Thursday, fire officials said.

First responders arrived at the 6100 block of Covington Highway in reference to a person shot just after 4 p.m.

When officials arrived, they located a male in his 20s inside a store at the location with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The man told officials that he was shot at another location when he was involved in a verbal dispute that led a suspect to begin shooting at him.

Authorities said the victim drove away in a vehicle and was pursued by the suspect, still firing shots at the victim, until the victim arrived at the Covington Highway location.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

