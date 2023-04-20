Restaurant Report Card: Fletcher’s Place scores 51; Hudson Grille earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Candler Road in Decatur, the health department uncovered serious health violations inside a bar and grill at South DeKalb Mall.

Fletcher’s Place failed with 51 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says fish, shredded chicken, and spinach dip were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, an employee cut ready-to-eat lettuce with bare hands and there were rodent droppings found in the main kitchen.

So, we went to the restaurant to ask them about the violations.

Atlanta News First went to the restaurant to ask management about the violations and an employee asked us to step outside and then locked the door without answering any questions.

The health department told us Fletcher’s Place closed to make improvements and had to make corrections before reopening.

Now to another spot, in Gwinnett County, Whataburger on Buford Drive in Buford did very well scoring 99 points on a routine inspection.

And at Hudson Grille on Cobb Place Lane in Kennesaw, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for 8-years and are one of the best sports bars and family gathering spots in town. When you step inside there is a great ambiance. You won’t miss a moment of your favorite sporting events. There are TVs everywhere. And in the kitchen, it’s more than just bar food, they have some delicious dishes on the menu that I’m going to tell you about and if you want to take your own shot at having some fun, they’ve got their own game room.

On the menu, you can start out with buffalo chicken fries, buffalo chicken wings, maker’s mark burger, glazed salmon over jambalaya rice with spinach, shrimp and grits, and a Sunday for dessert. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.