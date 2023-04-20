Positively Georgia
South Fulton city leader wants to ban all plastic

Plastic bags at the store
By Amanda Rose
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see it everywhere, in grocery stores or on the side of the road.

In South Fulton, the goal is to get rid of all single use plastic completely, beyond just the bags.

“When we first incorporated into a city, we had a lot of litter problems and the litter is peppered throughout the entire city,” said Brandon J. Eds, chief of staff for District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs.

Three years ago, South Fulton became the first city in Georgia to ban plastic bags.

Since then, not much changed.

“When it passed in 2020 it was mainly for educational purposes, it wasn’t enforceable,” said Eds.

Councilwoman Gumbs is now pushing for enforcement.

She’s introducing legislation to ban all plastics from restaurants, businesses, city facilities, and more, enforcing it with new fines and other penalties.

“A ban on plastic straws, utensils, bags, cups, containers,” he said.

The ugly truth is a plastic grocery bag or plastic fork can take up to a thousand years to breakdown in a landfill.

Even a plastic straw, maybe two hundred.

Atlanta grocery store, ‘Westview Corner Grocery,’ wants every Georgia County to ban plastic bags.

“We’re passionate about the environment and we’re passionate about not picking up plastic bags when we’re doing neighborhood cleanups,” said co-owner Matt Garbett.

Garbett already encourages his customers to use paper, which can break down in less than a decade.

“I think it should be done everywhere, but I think the larger cities is where it can make the larger impact,” said Victoria Buchanan, an employee in South Fulton.

Others around the metro applaud South Fulton for caring enough to protect the future.

“One person’s convenience isn’t worth ruining the earth for everyone else,” said Jackson Lilly, an Atlanta resident.

Councilwoman Gumbs plans to introduce the legislation next week and council members will vote on it in May.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

