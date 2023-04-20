Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school

Police have charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School. (WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina.

The first happened Monday in a classroom, and video of it was posted to social media.

Xaviera Steele, a substitute teacher, was charged with simple assault. The student was charged with simple assault through a juvenile petition.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The video appeared to show the student confronting the teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. Steele was allegedly on top of the student in the video.

The teacher was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Mrs. Steele is an employee of Kelly Services, which is a contracted vendor that provides substitutes for Nash County Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “Her eligibility to continue employment will be determined by the outcome of the pending investigation.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
Mugshot photo of Ashton James Green and Destiny Celestine.
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
Georgia woman signs $16k for two walk-in showers
$16k for bath remodel and vacation, Ga. woman regrets signing the contract

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, convenes a House Judiciary Committee Field...
Appeals court halts House interview with ex-Trump prosecutor
FILE - Reproductive health access is an important consideration when choosing a college,...
Most value abortion rights when choosing college, poll says
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
A train collided with a utility truck overnight in Decatur.
Train collides with truck overnight in DeKalb County
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday