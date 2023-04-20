Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Train collides with truck overnight in DeKalb County

The scene of a truck vs. train crash overnight near downtown Decatur was cleared by 2 a.m.
The scene of a truck vs. train crash overnight near downtown Decatur was cleared by 2 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a train collided with a truck overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened near downtown Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department says a call reporting the crash came in Thursday around 12:30 a.m.

No one was injured and the scene has since been cleared.

CSX sent Atlanta News First the following statement:

Authorities do not know the cause of the crash and continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Georgia woman signs $16k for two walk-in showers
$16k for bath remodel and vacation, Ga. woman regrets signing the contract
Mugshot photo of Ashton James Green and Destiny Celestine.
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Fulton County courtroom evacuated during YSL trial, officials say
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Protestor Manuel Teran had at least ‘57 gunshot wounds,’ family responds
Sirens
Mayor says controversial police training center is ‘moving forward’ as task force meets
Mayor says controversial police training center is ‘moving forward’ as task force meets