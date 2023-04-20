Train collides with truck overnight in DeKalb County
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a train collided with a truck overnight in DeKalb County.
It happened near downtown Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says a call reporting the crash came in Thursday around 12:30 a.m.
No one was injured and the scene has since been cleared.
CSX sent Atlanta News First the following statement:
Authorities do not know the cause of the crash and continue to investigate.
