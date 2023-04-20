Train collides with truck overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a train collided with a truck overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened near downtown Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department says a call reporting the crash came in Thursday around 12:30 a.m.

No one was injured and the scene has since been cleared.

CSX sent Atlanta News First the following statement:

“At around 11:35pm yesterday, a CSX train struck a utility truck at the S Candler St crossing in Decatur, GA. There were no injuries resulting from the incident. CSX appreciates the swift response of the local first responders.”

Authorities do not know the cause of the crash and continue to investigate.

