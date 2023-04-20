Positively Georgia
Union County receives $20.5 million ultrafast broadband internet project

Union County and Kinetic by Windstream announced a major fiber internet project on Wednesday designed to reach more rural Georgians.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT
Lamar Paris has been the sole commissioner in Union County for more than two decades. Much of that time has been a fight to get faster, more reliable internet to rural areas outside Blairsville.

“Oh, my gosh,” he laughed. “It’s been a long time.”

Time is finally on Paris’ side. This summer, Kinetic by Windstream will begin the installation of over 500 miles of fiber-optic cable throughout the county… thanks to a public-private partnership totaling $20.5 million. More than half of that comes from ARPA funds, $8 million is being put up by Kinetic, and Upton County chipped in $1 million.

“We’re going to be more excited in three-to-six months when work actually starts on the ground,” Paris said.

It also has Kinetic’s President of Operations for Georgia, Michael Foor, excited about the applications.

“You have rural residents here who can’t watch streaming TV,” Foor said. They can’t update their cell phones. They can’t work from home. There’s just such a dire need.”

Schools are one of those major needs.

“They can take their smart tablets home, their Chromebooks, or whatever they’re using to learn, and they can do their schooling from home,” Foor said.

In all, 8,300 homes are eligible for service, and Paris hopes it’s a positive step in making Union County an attractive place for visitors and future residents.

“This is really, really exciting that this is going to happen,” Paris said.

