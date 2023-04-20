WATCH: Family of inmate found dead in Fulton County jail cell speaks out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of an inmate found dead in his cell is expected to speak out during a planned rally outside of the Fulton County jail.

Lashawn Thompson was found dead in a Fulton County jail cell in September of 2022, three months after being arrested for misdemeanor battery.

The 35-year-old was placed in the psychiatric wing of the jail after officials determined he had mental health challenges. According to his family, Thompson had depression and schizophrenia.

Disturbing pictures appear to show the 25-year-old’s body riddled with sores believed to be from bed bugs and insects. Attorneys for the family claim jail conditions were so bad that Thompson was eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

"This is the most inhumane inmate death I've seen."



Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail (Michael Harper)

On Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addressed concerns surrounding Thompson’s death, approving a $500,000 emergency expense to address infestation of bed bugs, lice, and other vermin within the jail and updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.

“The health, well-being, and security of inmates in our care is our top priority. It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff.”

READ: Full statement from Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in response to Thompson’s death

A week later, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $5.3 million in funding to address jail conditions.

Specific investments include:

$2.1 million for devices to provide real-time tracking of detainee heart rate and blood pressure in the Medical and Psychiatric Units

$485,000 for Sanitizing and Clinical-grade sanitizing and decontamination of all medical and psychiatric observation units

$630,000 for 4D imaging of mail contents to detect narcotics and other contraband in mail sent to inmates

$1.1 million for 91 additional Jail Surveillance Cameras

$1 million for additional emergency management support with Emergency Management Services, Inc.

Thursday’s rally outside of Fulton County Jail is set to take place at 12 p.m. on Rice Street. Attorney Ben Crump and Gerald Griggs, along with members of Thompson’s family, are expected to be in attendance.

