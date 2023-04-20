Positively Georgia
WATCH: Spalding County officials announce arrests in multi-agency gang operation

Gang
Gang(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two special operations out of Spalding County have led to the indictment of 100 individuals with alleged ties to gang-related activity.

The multi-agency investigation, titled Operation “Bloodclot,” resulted in 76 indictments and 57 arrests, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix announced during a press conference Thursday.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

A separate operation, titled “Krak the Ice,” resulted in 34 additional indictments.

Of the 34 people indicted, 10 of whom are already serving time in prison, the Spalding District Attorney’s Office announced the following charges:

  • 68 counts of Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations Act
  • 24 counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
  • Nine counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • 1 Count of Terrorist Threats
  • 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • 1 Count of Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony

The task force consisted of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, and Department Of Community Supervision.

