Young girl sexually assaulted while visiting friend in Douglas Co., police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against children in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office on April 17, 29-year-old Tyreeq English-Richards entered a plea of guilty to multiple counts of rape, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

Tyreeq English-Richards is a registered sex offender who also has a condition restricting him from being around and near children.

According to officials, in the summer of 2020, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her lifelong friend for a few weeks in Douglas County, where Tyreeq was staying at the time. Despite the fact Tyreeq was not allowed to be around children the friend’s mother introduced her and other children to Tyreeq. The victim’s mother was not aware that Tyreeq was at the home or about his history.

While the young girl was staying at her friend’s house, Tyreeq sexually assaulted her and in fear of Tyreeq, she did not report the abuse and suffered in silence. It wasn’t until she returned back home to Michigan that her mother found out about the abuse. In July 2020, the young girl was complaining to her mother she wasn’t feeling well and had pain in her pelvic region. Her mother took her to the doctor where she found out her daughter had a sexually transmitted disease. After her diagnosis, the young girl then told her mother about the abuse and multiple rapes she endured in Douglas County. Because the young girl lived in Michigan, initially Michigan police was handling the case until it was transferred to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office picked up the case they interviewed Tyreeq English-Richards, police say he initially denied the allegations against him. The police were able to use the young girl’s medical records to show that Tyreeq tested positive for the same sexually transmitted disease as her. Additional evidence was later revealed by District Attorney investigators that there were more children victims of Tyreeq. The evidence revealed that Tyreeq got three other young girls between the ages of 13 and 14 pregnant. He also had a charge against him in which he plead guilty to child molestation.

After the investigation of Chief Kim Tesalona and Deputy Chief Nick O’Connor Tyreeq was sentenced to life with the first 25 years served in prison without the possibility of parole. Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry and Assistant District Attorney Madeline Ross prosecuted the case before Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain.

“The victim, in this case, endured abuse, delay, and inaction, but she and her family fought to have the defendant held accountable. Their efforts enabled us to make sure that this abuse could not and would not happen again, and for that reason, she is a hero,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

