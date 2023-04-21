Positively Georgia
19-year-old shot on Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Parkway Close and located a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim and a witness stated they were in their vehicle on Evans Mill Road when another vehicle began shooting at them. They ran from the vehicle on foot until they arrived at the listed location. 

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is an active investigation and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

