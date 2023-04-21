3 people shot outside restaurant near downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured in a shooting overnight outside a restaurant in southeast Atlanta, police said.

It happened Friday just before 2:30 a.m. outside Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar on Edgewood Avenue SE.

Atlanta police said two people went to the hospital on their own, and a third was taken by ambulance. They said two people seem to be doing okay, and at last check, the third person was in surgery.

According to police, one of the victims was possibly a security guard for the restaurant.

Police are looking into what may have prompted the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.