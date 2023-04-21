Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 people shot outside restaurant near downtown Atlanta, police say

Police believe one of the victims was a security guard.
Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened outside Harold's Chicken and...
Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened outside Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar on Edgewood Avenue.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured in a shooting overnight outside a restaurant in southeast Atlanta, police said.

It happened Friday just before 2:30 a.m. outside Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar on Edgewood Avenue SE.

Atlanta police said two people went to the hospital on their own, and a third was taken by ambulance. They said two people seem to be doing okay, and at last check, the third person was in surgery.

According to police, one of the victims was possibly a security guard for the restaurant.

Police are looking into what may have prompted the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘MotelX’
Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’
YSL case defense Attorney Anastasia Manettas being arrested Thursday morning.
Young Slime Life attorney facing drug, battery, obstruction charges
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee

Latest News

The Red Cross is helping dozens of people displaced by fire at an apartment complex in Austell.
Apartment fire displaces 59 people in Cobb County
Paid Leave for School Employees
LGBTQ study finds students fear discrimination, skip school
Newly released report shows uptick in Forsyth County's homeless student population
Forsyth Co. School District sees ‘unprecedented’ growth in homeless student population
A fake marijuana plant sits inside the Georgia Hemp Company in Fulton County, GA.
CBD, Hemp industry undergoing rapid growth