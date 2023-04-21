Positively Georgia
Accident shuts down Peachtree Industrial Blvd., police say

Fatal crash Peachtree Industrial
Fatal crash Peachtree Industrial(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating an accident that has all lanes shut down on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north of Sugarloaf Parkway Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the highway is expected to be closed for several hours and northbound traffic is being diverted onto Noblin Ridge Drive.

This is an active investigation and officials say more details about the accident will be released soon.

