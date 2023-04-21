Actress Christine Horn on ‘Snowfall’ finale
Christine Horn has appeared in everything from the Broadway production of “The Lion King’ to movies like “Stomp The Yard”.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With over two decades in the industry and playing 70+ characters across the theater, television, and film, Christine Horn has starred in productions that, include NCIS: LA (CBS), The Good Doctor (ABC), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Kenan (NBC), The Fallout (Warner Bros. Productions), Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures), Black-ish (ABC), and Rogers Park (AOK Productions), among others.
Widely known as “The Booking Magnet,” Christine is kicking off the year strong with three major productions:
“BMF” (airing now on STARZ)
“Snowfall” (airing now on FX; streaming on HULU)
“Classified” (streaming later this year on Netflix (Africa) and Amazon Freevee (US))
When she’s not performing, Christine spends her time as a Career Coach for Actors as a way to give back to the community that has given her so much. Through her acting, singing, writing, producing and coaching, Christine Horn is determined to make a difference in the entertainment industry.
