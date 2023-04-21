Actress Christine Horn on ‘Snowfall’ finale

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With over two decades in the industry and playing 70+ characters across the theater, television, and film, Christine Horn has starred in productions that, include NCIS: LA (CBS), The Good Doctor (ABC), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Kenan (NBC), The Fallout (Warner Bros. Productions), Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures), Black-ish (ABC), and Rogers Park (AOK Productions), among others.

Widely known as “The Booking Magnet,” Christine is kicking off the year strong with three major productions:

“BMF” (airing now on STARZ)

“Snowfall” (airing now on FX; streaming on HULU)

“Classified” (streaming later this year on Netflix (Africa) and Amazon Freevee (US))

When she’s not performing, Christine spends her time as a Career Coach for Actors as a way to give back to the community that has given her so much. Through her acting, singing, writing, producing and coaching, Christine Horn is determined to make a difference in the entertainment industry.

