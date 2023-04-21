Apartment fire displaces 59 people in Cobb County

AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of people are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County.

Cobb County Fire responded to the Lake Crossing Apartments at 1325 Riverside Parkway in Austell around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night and found an apartment building at the complex engulfed in flames.

Officials say 20 units were affected and 59 people are displaced.

A resident told Atlanta News First at the scene that the sprinklers and smoke alarms did not go off. He said he was able to escape because one of the residents was going door to door yelling fire.

Firefighters say these apartments are fairly old so that makes the fire spread quicker. Investigators believe the fire started outside but continue to investigate the cause.

Firefighters plan to be out there for several hours monitoring hotspots.

The Red Cross is at the scene to help those affected.

