Best Friends Animal Society: Flynn & Kieran, siblings up for adoption

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s time for Pet of the Week!

Rugby Atlanta and Best Friends Atlanta are teaming up to get kittens adopted for “Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.”

Best Friends is working with animal welfare organizations and stakeholders statewide to save every pet who can be saved and reach no-kill through Georgia by 2025.

