‘Claim Denied!’ Why a home warranty for your air conditioner is a bad idea

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Claim Denied!” is one of the most common complaints Better Call Harry receives about home warranty companies.

The scenario usually unfolds for new homeowners who received the home warranty as an incentive to buy the home, believing it will cover anything that breaks.

But warranty customers often overlook the contract terms. There are multiple exclusions depending on the company chosen. The probability of a claim denial is high if the air conditioner or heater is past its lifespan or was not properly maintained.

Some contracts exclude freon leaks and rusted coils. Tray Hale with Hale Heating and Air is frustrated when he must justify a repair.

“They try to figure anything possible, it being rust on the unit, anything weathered, which is kind of tough when you have something that sits out in the weather,” Hale said.

T.J. Heller wrote Better Call Harry because his home warranty company denied his claim, citing four exclusions in the contract. Because he bought his home during winter, the inspector couldn’t test the air conditioner.

Heller negotiated a home warranty as an incentive to cover problems. But when he discovered his air conditioner didn’t work months later, the warranty company said he’d made a claim within the first 30 days of the contract, excluding any repairs.

Some people have home warranties and love them because they don’t have to select the company and only pay a set fee for an appointment.

Takeaways

If you do choose a home warranty provider and request an appointment, research the assigned maintenance vendor.

Check Google reviews and check ratings with the Better Business Bureau

If the maintenance company has an F-rating or a pattern of negative reviews, ask your warranty company to assign a different vendor.

