Clayton County man found buried four years ago killed by girlfriend, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect in a 2019 murder was arrested in Atlanta.

Officials said 45-year-old Neworker Hurt was charged with malice murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hurt was also charged with tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

On July 31, 2019, a missing person call was made at an address on Hemlock Lane, in Jonesboro, reporting Shawn Jackson missing by his live-in girlfriend and son.

During the investigation, it was later discovered that Jackson was caught having an affair. Newoker Hurt and the victim had a fight in front of the mistress’ house, went home, and fought all day through the night, deputies said.

The son at the time, 17-year-old Nicholas Jackson, told investigators that both parties were calm by nightfall, and he went to sleep. He was awakened that morning by Hurt saying that Jackson, left home in the middle of the night.

On Aug. 19, 2019, in Jefferson County, Alabama, the remains of an unknown male were found in a shallow grave.

The remains were later determined to be Shawn Jackson by fingerprints, clothing, and tattoos.

After an extensive investigation, Clayton County Police determined that while Jackson was asleep, Hurt shot Jackson three times in the head.

Authorities said Neworker Hurt then called her brother, Shrron Hurt, to help her dispose of the body.

On April 20, detectives gathered enough evidence to charge both Hurt and her brother with malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another person.

Newoker Hurt is currently in federal prison in Huntington, West Virginia on unrelated charges.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated his Elite Fugitive squad who were able to track Hurt to an apartment in Atlanta.

Hurt was taken into custody without incident and is now in Clayton County Jail.

