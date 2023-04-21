Day Center brings joy to adults with disabilities

Positively Georgia
By Sawyer Buccy
Apr. 21, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -There is an adult here at next step ministries who cannot see after she meets you for the first time, she will never forget your name. She will know every time you are walking up to her by the sound of your footstep.

The adults at the day program at Next Step Ministries might not always communicate verbally but they are communicating. It is important to see the signs, to pay attention, and to respond back; the staff at the center knows that.

When an adult with disabilities turns 22 they age out of the system. This means the full-time caregiving needs fall on families. Day programs like this one, mean family members can go to work, while their loved one is enjoying their own day.

Members of the community come in, teaching the adults different skills.

Thursday was music.

