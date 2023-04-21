East Atlanta middle school celebrates diversity in an intentional way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While some states are banning books in schools that reference members of the LGBTQ+ community or passing so-called “don’t say gay” bills, a school in East Atlanta is celebrating diversity in a very intentional way.

“We use such opportunities to celebrate, multiculturalism, or different points of view,” said Chuck Meadows, executive director, of Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School

This year, to recognize National Day of Silence, middle school students at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School created these signs of love and support.

“So be it, Hispanic heritage month, Asian, American Pacific islander month, or Black History Month, or the Day of Silence. We use these opportunities to inform our students about American culture and society, about different points of view,” said Meadows.

Day of Silence is an annual day of action to spread awareness about the effects of the bullying and harassment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning students. A week later the students’ signs are still on display.

“I said you must be a school of kind souls. I don’t feel that there should be any spaces that are unsafe for kids, regardless of how they identify,” said Andrea Dresdner, who recently moved to the neighborhood.

While Andrea Dresdner welcomes the students’ show of support, not everyone is enthusiastic about this project. Some parents, who didn’t want to speak against it on camera, said they worry students who didn’t want to participate in the sign-making felt comfortable with opting out.

“No student is ever forced to participate. We also respect those different viewpoints such that no student would feel marginalized or relegated if they chose not to participate,” said Meadows.

Meadows, who oversees a student population of nearly 630 K-8, more than 200 at the middle school level, says he hasn’t heard any negative feedback.

“It warmed my heart, to be honest. Like, I didn’t have my phone on me on purpose because I just wanted to be quiet and tranquil, but I went back to get my phone to pictures and then them to my kids,” said Dresdner.

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School is highly sought after. Meadows says they routinely receive more applications than slots available. When that happens, students are selected via a lottery.

