Eliminating electronic waste in Georgia on Earth Day

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia residents looking to recycle unwanted electronics, appliances, and much more will have a chance to do so this Earth Day.

Electronic Waste is the world’s fastest-growing waste stream. 5.3 billion phones were thrown away last year, according to the latest reports.

In honor of Earth Day which falls on April 22, Ethan Witty joined Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to explain how to eliminate E-Waste, how to maintain our electronic devices for a long time, and what we should do with the old tech in our junk drawers.

