FIRST ALERT | Rain returns tonight, early Saturday morning!

WANF First Alert Headline
WANF First Alert Headline(GRAY MEDIA)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One more dry, or mostly dry, day with warm temperatures is in the First Alert Forecast ahead of a quick shot at rain tonight and early Saturday morning.

Friday begins milder across Metro Atlanta, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Metro Atlanta. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute, with a more noticeable breeze and a few more clouds in the sky. Under increasing clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s later in the afternoon. The forecast remains dry through the afternoon, but you may feel a bit more of the humidity.

FIRST ALERT | Rain returns tonight...

The first few rain showers are possible as early as 7 p.m. on the west side of town. There will be a few showers around through late evening, ahead of the greater chance of wet weather that sweeps through North Georgia Saturday morning. The chance of rain peaks between 5 and 8 a.m. across Metro Atlanta. Rain won’t add up all that much, as rain will be hit-or-miss and fast moving.

Sunnier, cooler and breezy weather rules much of the Saturday forecast.

Have a great day,

cutter

